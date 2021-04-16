House of Gold – new music from Larry Sparks

Larry Sparks is a true legend in bluegrass music. An icon, a singer’s singer, a former Clinch Mountain Boy, and one of the most authentic figures our music has ever seen. So much so, that whenever there is word of new music from his direction, everyone sits up and takes heed.

And today is just such a day. Rebel Records has announced May 21 as the release date for the next Sparks album, an all-Gospel project called Ministry in Song. And with that announcement comes a new single from the record, a soulful Sparks rendering of the powerful Hank Williams number, House of Gold. The song is a classic, recorded by bluegrass artists from Bill Monroe to Seldom Scene, and now we have the indelible Sparks imprint on this timeless gem.

Larry delivers his version simply, accompanied by his guitar and a bass, supported by John Rigsby’s harmonica.

He says that House of Gold has a message for this generation, just as it did when Williams recorded it as a demo in 1949.

“Yes, it speaks. It says a lot. Hank told it like it was. I thought maybe I can tell it like it is, too. I think it will help some people find strength and optimism in this uncertain world we’re living in.”

Have a listen.

House of Gold from Larry Sparks is available now as a single wherever you stream or download music online. Pre-orders are enabled for Ministry in Song as well, which come with immediate downloads of House of Gold and two other tracks from the record.