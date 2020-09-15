Hosts announced for the 2020 IBMA Momentum and Industry Awards

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced some further details about this year’s virtual World of Bluegrass convention, taking place at the end of September. Owing to municipal quarantine restrictions in North Carolina, the 2020 event will be held entirely online, allowing those who can’t make it to Raleigh for this exciting week of music to enjoy it from their homes.

Just announced are details about the annual Industry Awards, given to members of the bluegrass community who work behind the scenes, and the Momentum Awards, given to new artists and industry pros in the early stages of their careers. Both are gratefully received and deeply appreciated by those honored each year, and the award shows are fine representations of all that is good about our music.

The 2020 Momentum Awards will be held virtually on Tuesday, September 29, at 3:00 p.m. (EDT), hosted by Stephen Mougin of the Sam Bush Band. Stephen is not only recognized as a top-flight guitarist and vocalist, but also as the owner of the Dark Shadow Recording label and studio. He will manage the one hour program which will present awards in the following categories:

Mentor of the Year

Industry Involvement

Vocalist

Instrumentalist (2 are chosen)

Band

All five nominees in the Momentum Band category will be featured in live-on-tape performances as well.

AJ Lee and Blue Summit

Colebrook Road

Midnight Skyracer

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

The Slocan Ramblers

Then on Wednesday, September 20, we can all watch the Industry Awards at 3:00 p.m. (EDT). This show will be hosted by Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, the #1 banjo tag team act in the business.

In addition to handing out awards to industry pros, the show will include the presentation of Distinguished Achievement Awards to festival pioneers Norman & Judy Adams; founders of the Musicians Against Childhood Cancerfestival, Darrel and Phyllis Adkins; fiddle virtuoso/educator Darol Anger; San Diego’s KSON Bluegrass Special host Wayne Rice; and bluegrass innovator and educator, Jack Tottle.

Industry Awards will be given in the following categories:

Broadcaster of the Year

Event of the Year

Graphic Designer of the Year

Liner Notes of the Year

Songwriter of the Year

Sound Engineer of the Year

Writer of the Year

Both awards shows will be streamed live, free of charge, from the IBMA and World of Bluegrass web sites. Donations will be requested to help the organization offset the costs of providing these resources for free.