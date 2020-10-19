Horse Thieves and Moonshiners video from Nu-Blu

Turnberry Records has released a new music video for Nu-Blu, featuring their current single, Horse Thieves and Moonshiners.

And what could be a better backdrop for a western-themed song than a real wild west movie set?

Nu-Blu turned lemons into lemonade earlier this year while they were working a few weeks in California. That was right when the COVID shutdowns hit, and they couldn’t fly home, or do any of the shows they had scheduled out west. But they were able to put together a video shoot in the middle of the Mojave desert at a film location set up as a 19th century western town.

Founder and guitarist Daniel Routh says that the shoot was a blast for all concerned, and a perfect vehicle for this Jeff Walter and Nelda Sisk song about black sheep in the family tree, sung by Nu-Blu bassist and Daniel’s wife, Carolyn Routh.

“How can you not have fun on a genuine movie set in the middle of the wild west? Making this video was two days of nothing but fun and laughs. It really shows off each of the band members personalities, and it’s such a great song. We hope everyone will take the time to look into their past. Who knows what you’ll learn about your ancestors!”

You can see what a fine time they had in the desert watching this video.

In addition to Daniel on guitar and Carolyn on bass, Nu-Blu is Justin Harrison on mandolin, and Austin Hefflefinger on banjo.

Horse Thieves and Moonshiners is available now whoever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. It will also be included on their upcoming Turnberry project, Where You’ve Been, expected early in 2021.