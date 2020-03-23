Horse Thieves and Moonshiners from Nu-Blu

Nu-Blu has a new single from their upcoming album, and have asked us to offer a preview this morning for our readers.

After trying an acoustic country sound on their last single, Daniel and Carolyn Routh are back in the bluegrass with this one, called Horse Thieves & Moonshiners. Written by Jeff Walter and Nelda Sisk, it tells how we all have a few black sheep in our family history, or as Jeff puts it:

“If you trace your family tree back far enough, you’re bound to find some pioneers, some outsiders, some outlaws. And you can embrace that or ignore it, but something from those generations is encoded in your DNA.”

Carolyn and Daniel say that we can all identify with part of what the song says.

“It’s a story we all have. Though each of us has a different one, it’s strangely the same. It’s where we came from, a part of who each one of us becomes as a person. When we heard Horse Thieves & Moonshiners, we knew that this would be the perfect song to lead off this new project. I say project, because it’s different this time. We aren’t just making an album, or music, we are making a narrative. It’s one that each of us simultaneously are writing and telling every day. After all, before you can know who you are, you have to know where you’ve been.”

Along with Daniel on guitar and Carolyn on bass and lead vocals, Nu-Blu is Austin Hefflefinger on banjo, and Justin Harrison on mandolin.

Like all other touring entertainers just now, their spring dates are on hold or cancelled, but you can still keep up with them on their syndicated television program, Bluegrass Ridge, aired on many cable and satellite providers across the US. Each week they present new bluegrass music videos, along with interviews from personalities in our music.

Horse Thieves & Moonshiners is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Look for the next full-length Nu-Blu album this summer, coming as a co-label release with Turnberry Records and MC1 Nashville. It will be distributed by Sony Orchard.

Expect to see more details as the warm weather sets in.