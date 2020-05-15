Hopkinsville from Mile Twelve with Chris Eldridge and Brittany Haas

Before virus avoidance became the order of the day, Mike Twelve used some down time early in the year recording some covers with some of their friends added in to the mix. They will be incorporated into an EP called Roll the Tapes All Night Long, which is set for release on May 29.

This is a departure from the band spirit to date, which has been to focus on original material written by the members of the group. But every musician has some songs that they love, and which have crept into the live set over time.

This second single is a Darrell Scott number called Hopkinsville, sung by Punch Brother Chris Eldridge, raised in bluegrass royalty as the son of Ben Eldridge of Seldom Scene fame. Brittany Haas is also featured on twin fiddles with Bronwyn Keith-Hynes of Mile Twelve.

All of the Twelvers are included as well: Evan Murphy on guitar and tenor vocal, Catherine (BB) Bowness on banjo, Nate Sabat on bass, and David Benedict on mandolin.

Bronwyn shared a few words about the session that produced this cut.

“We had a blast recording this one back in January. We were able to take our time with it, which is always a luxury when you’re recording. We had a whole day set aside with Sean Sullivan at The Butcher Shoppe Recording Studio in Nashville just for this song, and we spent the morning getting the arrangement right with Chris and trying a few takes. Then we took a long lunch break at the Farmer’s Market and everyone got ice cream. When we came back, things started clicking and we got the take we wanted. Brittany came in early that evening and we recorded the twin fiddles sitting across from each other in the main room.”

Have a listen.

Hopkinsville is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Pre-orders for Roll the Tapes All Night Long can be placed online.