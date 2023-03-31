Hope – new single from Cup O’Joe

Long time readers will be familiar with Cup O’Joe, an extremely talented young transatlantic bluegrass band, anchored by the Agnew family of Northern Ireland. We’ve had our eye on them since they were teens, making videos in their parents’ home as they learned to play bluegrass far from the source.

The youngest of the clan, banjo player Tabitha, now lives primarily in South Carolina with her husband, US mandolinist David Benedict, late of Mile Twelve and Missy Raines, with whom she also performs in a duo called The Foreign Landers. Their life is split between US touring as a duo, and time back home performing with Cup O’Joe.

The Cup is also filled with Tabitha’s two brothers, Reuben on guitar and vocal, and Benjamin on bass. They have been working of late on music for a new album, Why Live Without, and have a first single released today. It’s a song called Hope, written and sung by Reuben, which perfectly demonstrates their unique stylistic niche of modern bluegrass with a Celtic influence.

The track has a light, airy feel, provided by Reuben’s guitar and Tabitha’s repetitive banjo roll. It’s quite hypnotic, in a grassy sort of way.

Have a listen…

Hope from Cup O’Joe is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can contact the band for a copy of the track.

Why Live Without is expected sometime this summer. The band is also in the process of setting up a US tour for this fall.