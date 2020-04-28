Honor Your Superhero with Jason Barie

Do you know what today is? It’s National Superhero Day, when we are encouraged to honor superheroes, both real and fictional. Young and old, we can most of us remember having a favorite comic book hero, be it Superman, Wonder Woman, Spiderman, or any of the other popular newsprint icons.

And of course we also have those flesh and blood people who we look up to for their dedication and service to others. They might be parents, or a friend, or a pastor who you see as an example worthy of following, or in the musical world, an artist whose recordings you admire greatly, or who you hope to emulate as a performer.

It could even be that guy who always stands out by the shopping center waving to everyone who goes by. We each have our own superhero scale, and method of choosing, but here’s a chance for you to salute them online.

Billy Blue Records has decided to honor National Superheroes Day through their own caped crusader, Jason Barie, aka The Ramblin’ Fiddler. You may recall that in the run up to his 2019 album release of that name, Jason released a very clever video in the comic book mode that portrayed the story of how The Ramblin’ Fiddler came to be.

Now, Jason and Billy Blue want to recognize your real life superhero. Barie has donated a special, hand-tooled leather guitar strap (valued at $400), which will be given away to one of the heroes suggested on Facebook.

Here’s how to put your favorite superhero forward to be recognized:

To enter, like the Billy Blue Records Facebook Page and look for the HONOR YOUR SUPERHERO post. Enter your nomination for the real superhero in your life by commenting with your story in the comments section of the post. Your superhero may be chosen to win this beautiful strap, and albums from all of our Billy Blue Records recording artists.

Nominations open 4/28/20 and end on 5/15/20. A winner will be announced on Monday, May 18. (Winner will be chosen by a panel from all entries posted. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.)

Jerry Salley, Creative and A&R Director of Billy Blue Records, says that Barie is the perfect artist to highlight in this way.

“Jason is a blessing to our label family, to music fans everywhere, and to the music community as a whole.”

So get on over to Facebook and be part of National Superheroes Day.