Honey On My Tongue drops from The Steeps

Yep Roc Records has released a third single from their upcoming project with the Steep Canyon Rangers, Arm In Arm.
It’s a new song from banjo man Graham Sharp,
, who says it shares a sentiment that is common among young parents as they realize that thy can’t live their children’s lives for them, no matter how much you wish you could. Honey On My Tongue
“Being a parent makes you vulnerable. It’s hard to understand that the only way your kids can make it in the world is without you.”
The band has arranged this number in their own trademark style of modern bluegrass, with a heavy folk influence.
In addition to Sharp, the Steep Canyon Rangers are Woody Platt on guitar, Nicky Sanders on fiddle, Mike Guggino on mandolin, Mike Ashworth on drums and reso-guitar, and Barrett Smith on bass.
Honey On My Tongue is available now wherever you stream or download music online.
Arm In Arm is set to release on October 16.
