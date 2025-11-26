Blue Highway’s Jason Burleson has a new single released today, his version of the Honey Babe Blues.

This is an old song, often credited to Clarence Ashley, though some musicologists believe it actually dates back to the 19th century. Despite the name, the song doesn’t follow the standard 12-bar format, but a more typical 16-bar configuration. In any event, it has spawned any number of similar pieces.

Let’s have banjo man Jason describe what he’s done with this chestnut.

“Honey Babe Blues is a song I heard Doc and Merle Watson do years ago. I always thought it would make a great bluegrass song. Keith Garrett has been my favorite singer forever, and I always wanted to record something with him, so this was the perfect song. He absolutely nailed it!

I wanted fiddle on it, so who better to call than Aubrey. I sent it to him and he sent it back in a couple of days, and I absolutely love what he did with it!

My son Jacob played bass and mandolin. I couldn’t be any prouder of the young man and musician he’s become. Anyone that knows him knows he can play any instrument extremely well. He encouraged me to play a guitar break on it, so I tried to pay homage to Doc and Merle but still put my own twist on it.

We cut the track at Alan Maggard’s studio in Big Stone Gap, VA. I just love the vibe of that place and the tones Alan gets. Jim Price did his usual great job mixing and mastering.”

Everyone does a bang-up job here, turning in a sparkling track.

Check it out.

Honey Babe Blues from Jason Burleson is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to contact Jason on Facebook or Instagram to obtain an airplay copy.