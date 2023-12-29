Honest Try video from Under The Rocks

British Columbia grassers Under The Rocks also have their next album set for release early in the new year, with a single for the title track this month to introduce people to the sound. Their subtle, low key delivery brings to mind a concept that may not be aptly named, but which you might call chamber grass.

The band consists of Jordan Klassen on guitar, Chloe Davidson on fiddle, Chris Baxter on banjo, and Nils Loewen on bass. For this song, Honest Try, album producer Andrew Collins joins them on mandolin, as does Miles Zurawell on reso-guitar.

The music video finds Under The Rocks performing live together, and in the studio, delivering this lovely song about always giving your best and finding your passion in life. Baxter sings lead, with harmony support from Klassen and Davidson.

Have a look/listen…

Honest Try, the single, is available now from popular download and streaming services online, with the album set for release in February.