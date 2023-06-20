Hominy Valley video from Steep Canyon Rangers

Steep Canyon Rangers are introducing the recoded sound of their current lineup over this summer, starting with a new song called Hominy Valley.

It features bass player Barrett Smith on a historical remembrance of a story that started out in the woods near where banjo man Graham Sharp lives in West Asheville, NC. He took it to the band, and by the time they had finished writing it, the credit for this song goes to newest member, guitarist Aaron Burdett, Sharp, and Smith.

Graham explained a bit of the background when we caught up with him last week.

“Right down the street from me is a big bend in Hominy Creek where General Rutherford’s Continental Army camped as they made their way west to eradicate the Cherokee. The story holds that a Cherokee who was tracking them was poisoned and died. His comrade buried him sitting upright beneath an oak tree to keep watch over the valley.

This piece of land is still disputed through developers and residents to this day. I was talking to a friend last week who mentioned that the city was in the process of claiming some of his property along the creek through eminent domain….so it continues.”

Hominy Valley comes from the Steeps next full-length album, Morning Shift, expected September 8. It was produced by Darrell Scott, and engineered by Dave Sinko, featuring the complete lineup, which also includes Mike Guggino on mandolin, Nicky Sanders on fiddle, and Mike Ashworth on drums.

Check out the music video which finds the guys in the studio.

Hominy Valley is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for Morning Shift are likewise enabled online.