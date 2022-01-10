Homeward Bound from Joshua Rilko

Nashville mandolinist, vocalist, and songwriter Joshua Rilko has released a double EP, his first solo project, showcasing the two sides of his musical personality.

Many bluegrass fans will remember Josh from his previous work with Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys, originally based in Michigan. The Flatbellys are no more, and Rilko is playing mandolin these days with Americana artist Sierra Ferrell.

Side A of his new record, Lost Soul, features five new bluegrass songs and tunes Josh has composed, while Side B, Rock And Roll, finds him amidst electric guitars, keys, and drums on another set of six.

Today we are pleased to share the final track on Lost Soul, one called Homeward Bound, an optimistic song about returning to the old hometown while wishing a former companion farewell. Rilko’s engaging tenor gives this grassy number the perfect feel, supported by Jed Clark on guitar, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, and George Saunders on bass.

Both EPs are available now from popular download and streaming sites. And be sure to catch Josh out on Ferrell’s Long Time Coming tour.