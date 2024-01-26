Hometown Bluegrass Show podcast from Kentucky

Enjoy good bluegrass chat? Like to keep up with what Josh Williams is up to these days?

Then you should give a listen to the new Hometown Bluegrass Show podcast, hosted by Tim Batts and the aforementioned Josh Williams. Recorded each week at Allen Music Shop in Paducah, KY – where Josh teaches guitar – the show has a different guest each week from the bluegrass community, and the three of them talk bluegrass.

The podcast is an outgrowth of Tim’s weekly bluegrass radio show which airs on Willie 102.1 in Mayfield, KY.

He explained how it went from there…

“Well, it all started in March of 2023 when the local classic country station approached me, because of my heavy involvement in the western Kentucky bluegrass scene. They wanted a bluegrass show on their station, so I jumped right in!

I fell in love with doing it, and Josh Williams and I are friends and serve on the board together for the Jackson Purchase Friends of Bluegrass. So I asked him if he wanted to also do it as a podcast since he wasn’t on the road with Rhonda Vincent anymore. And he was very excited.

So long story short, I built a website and we got a few sponsors and the local music store where Josh teaches guitar lets us record the podcast there weekly. And I put it in my website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

I love it and we’re having a blast!”

So far they have released three full podcasts, one with Colton Baker, bass player with Russel Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, and two with Branden Allen, owner of Allen Music Shop.

Here’s the trailer they prepared to give everyone an idea of what they do on the Hometown Bluegrass Show podcast.

You can listen each week directly from the podcast web site, or from Apple podcasts, Spotify, and all the other popular podcast platforms.

Give them a listen. Tim and Josh are doing a great job.