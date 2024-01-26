Homesick for Virginia fom Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

Pinecastle Records has a new single today from the reformulated Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, the second track to drop from their upcoming project, Yellow Line.

This latest, Homesick for Virginia, might surprise some of the band’s longtime fans. Known from the start as a envelope-pushing new grass act, the song is as traditional a bluegrass number as you could want, in a lonesome waltz time.

Purcell, who sings lead and plays mandolin, says of this one…

“This song (penned by Colton Kerchner) is a story of misadventure and longing for home. Though the song is straightforward and wrapped in a 3/4 bluegrass power waltz, I felt like a lot of folks could relate to the message behind it. Being young 20-something musicians out there on the road, home is always on our minds, along with our friends and family who we frequently miss. This is one of the more traditional tunes on the album, and I thought the guys really knocked it out of the park with the feel of that old Stanley-inspired sound.”

Songwriter Kerchner plays banjo, Ron McCormac is on guitar, Jacob Smith on bass, and Ella Jordan on fiddle.

Check out Homesick for Virginia…

This new Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road single is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.