Homeless benefit show at Nashville’s Station Inn

For the past two decades Nashville’s bluegrass community has supported a benefit concert in December to help the region’s homeless people as winter descends. It will be held this year on Friday, December 6 at The Station Inn, the city’s home for bluegrass music for many years.

This annual event, featuring several of the top bluegrass acts in Nashville, was launched by Eddie and Martha Adcock, who have turned it over to Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike, who now serve as hosts. Tomorrow night’s concert proceeds will be donated to Room In The Inn, an organization that provides a variety of services for folks in middle Tennessee who need assistance.

Set to perform are Caroline Owens, Della Mae, Borrowed Mules, David Grier, Shelton & Williams, Mike Mitchell, and Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike. Tickets are only $20, and attendees are requested to also bring along personal toiletry items which will be donated to Room In The Inn as well.

As per usual at The Station Inn, there are no advance tickets, so Nashvillians can simply head down to The Gulch, pay the $20 admission fee, and enjoy a full night of great music while supporting a widely respected regional organization and a fine cause.