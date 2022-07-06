Home Where The Music Is from Pam Setser

Bell Buckle Records has released a debut single for Pam Setser, taken from her upcoming album with the label called Now.

Pam hails from Mountain View, AR, and has been playing and singing since she was just a wee lass. She spent 16 years with her family band, and even appeared on Hee-Haw with her mom. Ever since the Ozark Folk Center opened in 1973, Setser has been performing there.

She says that music has been in her life as long as she can remember.

“I started singing when I was 5 years old. My dad was already playing some guitar; mom played some autoharp…so we started playing as a family band, The Simmons Family. I am the youngest of four children, so music was a great outlet for me to see places I wouldn’t have experienced otherwise. We had lots of fun and adventures together, and I treasure those memories.”

Naturally left-handed, it was a while before the family was able to find her instruments that were suitable, so the autoharp was the first.

“I would lay it on my lap to play so I could use my left hand for strumming. My mother tried to teach me on a right-handed mountain dulcimer, but I was having trouble.”

Though Pam accompanies herself on guitar, it is her voice that has won praise from other artists, like fellow Arkansan Shawn Camp, known both as an award-winning songwriter and as vocalist for The Earls of Leicester.

“Pam Setser has the voice of an angel. She has assembled some beautifully written songs with some of the greatest musicians on earth, not to mention making this album a must-have for anyone who appreciates a wonderful musical escape to the Ozark Mountains. I know you’re going to enjoy this! Now, listen to NOW!”

Until the album releases, we have this first single, one entitled Home Where The Music Is, written by Charley Sandage, who contributed several songs to the project.

Pam sings the lead, with support from producer Tim Crouch, who plays all the instruments and sings harmony.

Have a listen…

Home Where The Music Is is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.