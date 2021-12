Home For The Holidays from The Petersens

We hope that Christmas Eve is a beautiful time for everyone who joins us here at Bluegrass Today. Even if we can’t be with those most dear this year, we can surely always recall Christmases past with family, friends, great food, and good times.

The Petersens share a lovely song that conveys those sentiments, Home For The Holidays, done in a bluegrass style.

Have a listen as you make your last minute preparations.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass music we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.

Merry Christmas from all of us at Bluegrass Today. May God bless you and keep you safe during the new year.