Holly Jolly Christmas from Cup O’Joe

Cup O’Joe, consisting of Northern Ireland’s Agnew family, plus in-law David Benedict, have released a socially-distanced video of one of the most popular secular Christmas songs of the 20th century. It’s Holly Jolly Christmas, which appeared in the 1964 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer television special, sung by Burl Ives.

The song is led here by the eldest Agnew sibling, Benjamin, with support from his brother Reuben on guitar, and sister Tabitha on banjo and jingle bells, while Benedict adds his mandolin. Tabitha and David, now married, live part of the year in the US and part in Ireland. Since they are in South Carolina for Christmas, they had to complete this video transcontinentally.

The Joes offer a swinging version of this Johnny Marks number, with more than a touch of gypsy jazz.

