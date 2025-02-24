Hollow Point Farm concerts report

Authentic Unlimited at Hollow Point Farms (2/9/25) – photo © Bill Warren

One of Florida’s best kept secrets is Hollow Point Farm in Bushnell. Bruce and Jodie Watson have hosted traveling bluegrass bands there for ten years in an intimate and beautiful setting. The concerts are held in January, February, and March, anywhere from once a month to every weekend. We have had the privilege of attending two shows in February.

The first was Authentic Unlimited on Super Bowl Sunday. The shows are normally held mid-afternoon and evening inside. Two of the Unlimited guys were not feeling well, so a single show was held outside on the porch of Bruce’s office. Jesse Brock stepped up and did quite a bit of singing due to Eli and John both being under the weather. It was the kind of show that tells how good AU is overall.

The second show we attended was held this past Sunday. The Darren Nicholson Band did the normal inside afternoon and evening shows. Darren made this comment about the venue: “I think this is the way the music is meant to be heard.” The band showcases Darren’s songwriting, along with some traditional country music and some old bluegrass.

He has assembled a topflight band. Richard Foulk does percussion; Kevin Sluder is on bass; Avery Welter is on guitar; Aynsley Porchak plays fiddle. He allows all of them to make the best of their talent. Darren says, “We are here to have fun!” They do, and the audience does too.

There are a couple more shows scheduled this season at Hollow Point Farms. It a great place to see and hear live bluegrass music.

Support your local music venues.