Holiday Songs EP from Luke Bulla

Another fine new project for Christmas 2023 is Luke Bulla’s Holiday Songs EP, a collection of four pieces recorded entirely by himself.

Luke is a fiddler and vocalist of noteworthy skill and dexterity who, though raised up in bluegrass, tends to perform primarily with pop and country artists (read: he gets paid). He did a stint with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder when he first moved to Nashville, where he has done studio work for everyone and their brother.

For 14 years he played fiddle as a part of Lyle Lovett’s Large Band, a position he has only recently relinquished.

But Nashville folks, and fiddle fans, who keep their ears to the ground know all about this talented artist and his music. Bulla grew up playing in his family’s band, and is a six-time winner of the National Fiddle Contest in Weiser, ID, five times in age appropriate youth categories, and the last as the unrestricted Grand Champion, at only 16 years old.

Holiday Songs is released as an independent project, available now through bandcamp, though Luke does plan to place it in wider distribution at some point.

He made this brief video as a teaser for the album, with a taste of the four tracks, Christmas Time’s A’ Comin‘, John Denver’s Christmas for Cowboys, plus holiday favorites Silent Night and Auld Lang Syne.

Immediate downloads can be purchased now on bandcamp.

