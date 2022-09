Hold On video from Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Last month we shared the latest single from Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, a song called Hold On, the title track from his upcoming Compass Records project, set for release this Friday.

Now we have a music video of the track, shot while the band was performing at DelFest ’22.

Hold On was written by Frank Solivan and Jillian Lea, and was recorded with the regular members of Dirty Kitchen: Mike Munford on banjo, Chris Luquette on guitar, and Jeremy Middleton on bass. Solivan plays mandolin and sings lead.

Check out the video…

Pre-orders for Hold On are enabled now online, for both CDs and downloads, with CD pre-orders arriving autographed by the band in September.