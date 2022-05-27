Hold On from Authentic Unlimited’s new Gospel album

Skip to content
Today’s the day! One of the most anticipated new bluegrass groups in years,
Authentic Unlimited, is releasing not just one debut album, but two on the same day.
Billy Blue Records has both a self-titled secular project for the group, composed of several members of the final edition of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and a Gospel record, available May 27. The Gospel Sessions, Vol 1,
At the heart of Authentic Unlimited are three of Doyle’s former bandmates, Eli Johnston on banjo, Jerry Cole on bass, and Stephen Burwell on fiddle, joined by tenor singing sensation John Meador on guitar, and mandolin veteran Jesse Brock. Cole is a prolific songwriter as well, with many Quicksilver cuts under his belt, and he has written the first single from
The Gospel Sessions, a largely a cappella number called Hold On, sung in a call-and-response format.
Jerry say that all the guys are stoked to finally have the new music they’ve spent the past year recording available to bluegrass fans.
“We are working very hard to provide quality music to our audience with a professionalism they deserve! The entire AU crew, along with our friends at Billy Blue, are excited about both the bluegrass albums and the Gospel album releasing at the same time, and hope listeners will lend an ear!”
Have a listen to
Hold On in this performance video.
Both
and Authentic Unlimited are available today from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered The Gospel Sessions, Vol 1 directly from the band.
