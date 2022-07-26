Hold On drops for Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Compass Records has a new single to share from Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, the title track of the group’s upcoming album, Hold On, set to hit on September 2. Dirty Kitchen has been known for years for blending the traditional roots of bluegrass with the high energy of the burgeoning jamgrass scene.

Like many artists in and out of bluegrass, Frank spent the pandemic years thinking and writing about life during changed times. Those ruminations led to six of the eleven songs on the new record, written by Solivan based on those experiences.

He said that he came out of it with a positive attitude about the future, epitomized by the lyrics to Hold On.

“I was going through the hardest time of my life leading up to the pandemic. And then the world stopped! Exploring some of the subject matter and song ideas that came out of those difficult times led me to these songs. Songs that helped bring me out of a seemingly hopeless situation – finding light where there was darkness and trying to relay some of my journey of figuring out how to ‘hold on.’ My hope is that the listener will be able to relate and will have these songs to help them get through difficult times.”

Frank is on mandolin and lead vocal, with Mike Munford on banjo, Chris Luquette on guitar, and Jeremy Middleton on bass.

Have a listen…

Pre-orders for Hold On are enabled now online, for both CDs and downloads, with CD pre-orders arriving autographed by the band in September.