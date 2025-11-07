Hit The Wall from Jerry Salley

These days, when we write about Jerry Salley, it’s usually in connection with his work as Creative Director and A&R Director with Billy Blue Records. Or about his efforts producing many of the projects on the label, or writing songs recorded by their artists.

But we mustn’t forget that Jerry came up as a singer, which is how we first noticed his contributions to bluegrass music. His busy career with Billy Blue doesn’t give him a lot of time for his own music, though he did release a new album of him singing his own songs, called The Songwriter, last year.

Today, a new single from that record is released, Hit The Wall, which tells of a lady who has suffered romantic disappointment so many times that she has constructed an emotional wall around herself to prevent further letdowns. The great sadness of her life becomes the fact that even a true heart is unable to break through.

Jerry sings the lead, supported by Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle, Justin Moses on mandolin and reso-guitar, Aaron McDaris on banjo, and Jeff Partin on bass. Jerry and Magnolia Williams add vocal harmonies.

Have a listen in this lyric video.

Hit The Wall, and the full The Songwriter album, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.