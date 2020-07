His Charming Love video from High Fidelity

Rebel Records has released a new music video from High Fidelity, their four-part Gospel arrangement of His Charming Love from their current album, Banjo Player’s Blues.

Since their founding, this group has been dedicated to older bluegrass and early country music, surprising some of their audiences given that their parents weren’t even born when this style was prevalent.

Guitarist/vocalist Jeremy Stephens says this number was included as a response to multiple fan requests for something in the style of the Chuck Wagon Gang, a group in which Jeremy had once been a member.

“I’m a fan of early male quartet music from the 1920s and ’30s, and this song comes from that tradition. It was written by O. A. Parris for the James D. Vaughan publishing company in 1928, and recorded the same year on Victor Records by the Vaughan Quartet. I have the 78 of this in my collection, and I fell in love with this side the very first time I heard it.

Rather than recording a song in the Chuck Wagon Gang repertoire, I felt this was a good opportunity to do His Charming Love. It gives most of the parts a feature, has an uplifting message, and, to set us apart from the CWG, we used two open-chorded guitars with interludes rather than just one guitar playing closed chord rhythm with no instrumental breaks.”

Here’s their version, where everyone joins in.

Along with Jeremy, High Fidelity is Corrina Rose Logsdon on fiddle, Kurt Stephenson on banjo, Vickie Vaughn on bass, and Daniel Amick on mandolin.

Banjo Player’s Blues is available wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.