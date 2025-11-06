Hinge on the Gate from Mike Mitchell

Virginia fiddler, singer, and songwriter Mike Mitchell has a new single with Mountain Fever Records, another he has written called Hinge on the Gate, with Beth Lee.

Like most of his songs, this one conveys a simple life, down-home, small-town charm with a story about a little boy growing up in an idyllic farm setting, white picket fence and all. The title refers to the sound made by the rusty old fence gate that let his mom know he was safely back home again.

Things take a tragic turn in the final verse, but let’s not spoil the story.

Mike plays fiddle and sings the lead on this track, supported by Darin Aldridge on guitar, Wayne Benson on mandolin, Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, and Tim Surrett on bass. Darin also added the harmony vocals.

Have a listen.

Hinge on the Gate is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

It will also appear on Mike’s debut Mountain Fever project, Love Songs, Torch & Bluegrass, expected in 2026.