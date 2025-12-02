Hills of Home from Luke Shamblin

Bluegrass artist Luke Shamblin has chosen a Hazel Dickens classic, Hills of Home, for his latest single, as a personal tribute in this 100th anniversary year of her birth. Like Hazel, he is a West Virginia native, now living in North Carolina.

The song is a heartfelt tribute to home, both the place and the concept, something felt deeply by Hazel’s generation. Those who left the small towns and rural regions in Appalachia knew they had given up a great deal in order to access the larger opportunities of the cities, and they often felt it deeply.

Luke retains the simplicity of the song as written, a ballad where emotion rises above melody. It takes a secure vocalist to bring this one home, and Shamblin does so quite well.

He says of this release…

“This song has always hit me in the heart, and is the first song of Hazel’s I ever learned to sing. Hazel captured something that every Appalachian knows deep down—that no matter how far you go, those hills never really leave you. I wanted this version to feel like coming home.

When I started thinking about the arrangement, I wanted to keep it simple and let the lyrics and melody of this beautifully sad song stay front and center. I had to have my favorite singing partner and fellow West Virginian, Corey Hensley, join me—and when Suzanne Cox agreed to sing the high harmony above Corey, it was an absolute dream come true because Suzanne is one of my all-time favorite singers of ANY genre.

I really hope people enjoy this one…I certainly enjoyed making it!”

Shamblin plays guitar, Hensley bass, and Jason Barie adds fiddle.

Have a listen.

Hills of Home by Luke Shamblin is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.