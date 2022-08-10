Hills of Carolina from Red Mountain Boys

Skip to content
The Red Mountain Boys are a traditional/original bluegrass group from Colorado, comprised of transplants to the Centennial State who found each other through their shared love of bluegrass music. They are making their first visit to perform this week at Nashville bluegrass palace, The Station Inn, and have a new song to introduce to grass lovers worldwide.
Working as a quartet, they have been playing together for just three years, but with each member bringing a full adult lifetime of experience to the group. Speaking with them yesterday as they travelled through Kansas, guitarist Alan Begley told me that their focus is entirely on original music, and that the band had well over 100 new songs that they have composed among them. Mandolinist Jeff Daugherty even has papers, winning first place in the 2014 John Hartford Songwriting Competition for
Dear John, a song he wrote about the passing of his best friend and mentor, Wyoming banjo player Pete Mergard.
The group is completed by Lewis Mock on banjo, a Kanas native who met Begley when they were both visiting their moms in a nursing home, and bassist Jon Murphy who has been involved in bluegrass in Florida, Arizona, and Colorado.
Instead of putting out albums, The Red Mountain Boys record and release songs as they are ready, with 19 of their tracks available for download from their web site. Taking second place last year in the RockyGrass band competition convinced them that they were on the right track, and they have offered up this track,
Hills of Carolina, as an example of their work.
It was written and sung by Daugherty about how a life long love began during a dance.
Have a listen…
While all of their original bluegrass music is available from the popular download and streaming services online, The Red Mountain Boys especially appreciate folks who purchase them
directly from the band.
Nashvillians will have the chance to catch the band on Thursday, August 11, at The Station Inn. Show starts at 9:00 p.m. and doors open at 7:00. Tickets are $15 at the door.
