Hillary Klug and Evan Winsor celebrate their 1st anniversary

In talking recently with buck dancing fiddler Hillary Klug about her upcoming album (more on that soon), it came up that people didn’t believe that she was married, as we hadn’t published anything about it at Bluegrass Today.

Well, she and bluegrass bassist/guitarist Evan Winsor were indeed married on March 11, 2023, but in a small, private ceremony with only family in attendance. They hadn’t wanted to publicize it much at the time, but as their first anniversary is today, we are happy to note that for the happy couple.

Hillary shared this brief report from one year ago…

“We got married last year on March 11 in Fairfield, CT, which is where Evan is from. We had a small ceremony with family.

We’re celebrating this year with a quick date night in between Evan’s busy travel and tour schedule with Josh Turner.

I’m busy getting ready to launch my Kickstarter to fund my new CD, set to be released later this fall, with five singles to be released this spring and summer.”

We’ll certainly be on the lookout for those singles, the first of which should be arriving later this month.

Klug says that she is showing off a new side of her musicianship by singing on the album as well as playing fiddle. She has become a social media sensation with her string of videos with her playing fiddle while demonstrating her championship buck dancing, a mountain step tradition a bit different from clogging.

More recently she has added several friends to these videos, some of which have received millions of views, with guests like Brenna McMillan, Mary Meyer, Emily Otteson, and Christina Vane among them.

You can watch many of these on her YouTube channel, and on her TikTok and Instagram pages.

Hillary also shared some photos from the wedding last year. It’s real folks – she and Evan are hitched!

Many congratulations to Hillary and Evan!