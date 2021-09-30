Highway Side video from Balsam Range

We haven’t noticed Balsam Range here at World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, though they don’t live far away in western North Carolina. But they will be here soon if they aren’t already for tonight’s IBMA Bluegrass Awards.

This past weekend they released a new music video for one of the tracks for their brand new record, Moxie and Mettle, on Mountain Home Music.

The track is one called Highway Side, written by Timothy R Carroll and David F Coleman, about life on the road, which the video captures quite nicely on the band tour bus.

Moxie and Mettle is available now from popular download and streaming sites online, and on CD directly from the band.