Highway of Love drops for Dalton Harper

Skyline Records has released a debut single from Dalton Harper, one of their most recent signees, already an experienced bluegrass veteran as both a singer and a songwriter.

A Missouri native, Dalton spent his formative years performing with his family’s band, and has spent time recently on guitar and lead vocals with Cedar Hill. Along the way, he faced a major struggle with cancer at only 18 years of age, an illness now in remission, but which informs his positive approach to life and music to this day.

Now out front as a solo artist, Dalton is pleased to offer up Highway of Love, a new country song from Paula Breedlove and Brad Davis, which he tells us they converted over to a grassy vibe.

“Paula Breedlove pitched us this song, and the demo had a ’90s country song feel to it. I absolutely loved it from the minute I heard it, and knew it would be a wonderful bluegrass song. In the studio, the band really grooved with the song and brought the energy, giving it an energetic and happy feeling. The catchy chorus lyrics, ‘If the road gets too rough, we’ll just hold on tight, ’cause there ain’t no stopping us,” conveys the message that, though love isn’t always easy, it’s always worth fighting for. It is a simple message, yet powerful and resonant.”

The studio band is Harper on guitar, Caleb Smith on banjo, Nick Dumas on mandolin, Jim VanCleve on fiddle, and Jeff Partin on bass and reso-guitar. Zach Top and Cheyenne Meyer provide harmony vocals.

Have a listen…

Highway of Love will be available this Friday, March 31, from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-saves and pre-adds are enabled now.

Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.