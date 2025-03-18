Highland Rim from Andy Leftwich

Mandolin and fiddle ace Andy Leftwich is back with another crackerjack of a tune, Highland Rim, which demonstrates once again the sheer virtuosity of this talented player on a new single for Mountain Home Music.

Together with a bevy of Nashville super-pickers, Andy takes this tune of his for a rapid run, which he says is something that he really likes to do.

“I’ve always loved the intensity of a fast paced instrumental, and we hold nothing back on this one. Named after a raceway close to home where I grew up, I thought this one perfectly described the rush that you get from going fast! I wanted a song on this new project where we can go absolutely bananas, and I feel like we captured it on this one!”

Helping in the studio were Cody Kilby on guitar, Matt Menefee on banjo, and Byron House on bass. Leftwich tackles mandolin and fiddle, and they all get their licks in on this one.

Have a listen…

Highland Rim is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.