High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 report

Rhonda Vincent welcomes young pickers at High Mountain Hay Fever – photo © Kevin Slick

Westcliffe, Colorado came alive with the sounds of bluegrass once again over the weekend of July 10-13 at the High Mountain Hay Fever Festival. The event raises money for children’s health care in Custer County, and has over the years raised over $900,000 to support not only medical, dental, and mental health programs, but also enrichment programs for local schools and community groups serving young people.

The line up this year included host band Dry Branch Fire Squad, Joe Newberry and Mike Compton, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Fog Holler, My Brother’s Keeper, Dayton, Becky Buller Band, Missy Raines and Allegheny, Ismay, The Price Sisters, and Rhonda Vincent and the Rage. Celebrating Rhonda Vincent’s birthday gave the crowd multiple chances to sing happy birthday to the Queen of Bluegrass, including a presentation of a special birthday cake by the High Mountain Hayseeds, the children’s program at the festival which learns several songs to perform on stage.

As always, one of the highlights of the festival was the location itself. The stunning backdrop of the Sangre de Cristo range of the Rocky Mountains provides the perfect photo opportunity, and just about every band lined up for a picture with the mountains in the background.