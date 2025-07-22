High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 report

Posted on by Kevin Slick

Rhonda Vincent welcomes young pickers at High Mountain Hay Fever – photo © Kevin Slick

Westcliffe, Colorado came alive with the sounds of bluegrass once again over the weekend of July 10-13 at the High Mountain Hay Fever Festival. The event raises money for children’s health care in Custer County, and has over the years raised over $900,000 to support not only medical, dental, and mental health programs, but also enrichment programs for local schools and community groups serving young people. 

The line up this year included host band Dry Branch Fire Squad, Joe Newberry and Mike Compton, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Fog Holler, My Brother’s Keeper, Dayton, Becky Buller Band, Missy Raines and Allegheny, Ismay, The Price Sisters, and Rhonda Vincent and the Rage. Celebrating Rhonda Vincent’s birthday gave the crowd multiple chances to sing happy birthday to the Queen of Bluegrass, including a presentation of a special birthday cake by the High Mountain Hayseeds, the children’s program at the festival which learns several songs to perform on stage. 

As always, one of the highlights of the festival was the location itself. The stunning backdrop of the Sangre de Cristo range of the Rocky Mountains provides the perfect photo opportunity, and just about every band lined up for a picture with the mountains in the background.

Sunset on the Sangre de Cristo range at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Mike Compton at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Joe Newberry at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Casey James Holmberg of Fog Holler at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Mike Compton, Lauren Price-Napier, Tristan Scroggins at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
The Price Sisters at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
My Brother's Keeper joined by their mother at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Avery Hellman of Ismay at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Ron Thomasson at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Becky Buller Band at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Becky Buller at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Ismay at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Becky Buller and Ned Luberecki at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Rhonda Vincent at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Becky Buller Band at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Young pickers join Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Dry Branch Fire Squad at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Ron Thomasson at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Happy Birthday to the Queen at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick
Ron Thomasson at High Mountain Hay Fever 2025 - photo © Kevin Slick

Share this:

About the Author

Kevin Slick

Since 1985 Kevin Slick has been recording and performing an amazing array of music. His original tunes combine the best of traditional roots with contemporary creativity. When Slick covers a tune, he breathes new life into the song by taking it into unexpected directions. He is also a passionate photographer.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today