High Lonesome Strings 25th annual Pickin’ in the Park

Starlett & Big John at the 25th annual HLS Pickin’ in the Park 2024 – photo © G Nicholas Hancock

The 25th annual High Lonesome Strings Bluegrass Association (HLS) Pickin’ in the Park festival was held this past Saturday at Hagan-Stone Park in Pleasant Garden, NC. The annual event in May provides an all-day, free bluegrass music festival featuring up to five bands. Also, HLS Youth Scholarships for music lessons and music camps are awarded to 10 to 12 youngsters each year. Most of the young recipients receive $500 scholarships.

High Lonesome Strings was co-founded in July 1997 by Pammy Davis Lassiter and Dale Giddens, uncle to Carolina Chocolate Drops co-founder Rhiannon Giddens, and eight others. HLS became a 501(c)(3) organization in 2003 and began awarding youth scholarships in 2017. To date, there have been 82 scholarships awarded for a total of $40,500. Only students/musicians of traditional acoustic bluegrass instruments (acoustic bass, banjo, dobro, fiddle, guitar, or mandolin) aged 18 and younger are eligible to apply. 

Saturday’s band lineup included Hot Wax & the Splinters, Starlett & Big John (John Talley and Starlett Austin), Hindsight, Paula Dellenback & Fox River, and Second Chance Bluegrass. The eleven 2024 youth scholarship winners were Aubree Decker, Alexander Ferranti, Benjamin Ferranti, JD Hussey, Arthur Hayes, Alexander Hayes, Elizabeth Honey, Elliot King, Hollace Oakes, Jacob Sheffield, and Truett Wagner.

Fiddlin' Al McCanless and Danny Bowers jam at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Elizabeth Greeson, president of the High Lonesome Strings Bluegrass Association - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
John Hofmann vendor booth at the HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Hot Wax and the Splinters at the HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Rex McGee at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jacob Sheffield, 17, sings at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Starlett & Big John at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Youth scholarship winner Alexander Ferranti performs at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Starlett Austin & Big John Talley at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Rolo T. Lassiter, MC at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Val Gelo, 93, playes the washboard at the25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Aubree Decker - HLS Youth Scholarship winner 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
JD Hussey - HLS Youth Scholarship winner 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Three of the youth scholarship winners playing at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Benjamin Ferranti - HLS Youth Scholarship winner 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Arthur Hayes - HLS Youth Scholarship winner 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock.jpg
Alexander Hayes - HLS Youth Scholarship winner 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Eliott King - HLS Youth Scholarship winner 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jacob Sheffield - HLS Youth Scholarship winner 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Elizabeth Honey - HLS Youth Scholarship winner 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Truett Wagoner - HLS Youth Scholarship winner 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Alexander Ferranti - HLS Youth Scholarship winner 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Hollace Oakes - HLS Youth Scholarship winner 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Rock Creek Ramblers at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Hindsight at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Fiddlin' Al McCanless with Hindsight at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Mike Aldridge with Hindsight at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Stan Brown with Hindsight at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Julie Brown with Hindsight at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Scott Hancock with Hindsight at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Pammy Davis Lassiter, co-founder of High Lonesome String Bluegrass Association - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Unknown dancer at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Unknown dancer at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Danny Bowers, Alexander Meredith and JonPaul Sepulveda play at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Paula Dellenback & Fox River play at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
JonPaul Sepulveda, 15, sings at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Ettore Buzznni, Hollace Oakes, and JonPaul Sepulveda sing at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock.jpg
Paula Dellenback sings at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Hollace Oakes, 13, at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Last Chance Bluegrass at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
JonPaul Sepulveda, 15, at the 25th Annual HLS Pickin' in the Park 2024 - photo © G Nicholas Hancock

