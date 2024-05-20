Hey Joe – new single from Few Miles South

Few Miles South is an interesting group. Consisting of vocalist Tori Lund and multi-instrumentalist Blake English, the pair pursues traditional music on two tracks, both focusing on American roots music. One side has them playing twangy, “real” country, and the other is bluegrass.

Blake is a Georgia boy, and Tori hails from California. He learned his bluegrass back home, while she was studying classical voice out west. The two eventually met singing in an LA church, and before long they were writing and singing together. When that seemed to click, they hired the rest of a band and hit the road.

A bluegrass EP was released in 2020, Wiregrass, and they have a debut single from a new project available now called Hey Joe. Not the blues classic famously recorded by Jimi Hendrix in the ’60s, but a bright, clever song written by Blake and Tori, with Bill English, about a man who falls hard for a woman he sees at a dance, and announces to the man with her, the titular Joe, that he will be stealing her away.

Blake plays all the instruments, and he and Tori take different verses, each singing it from their own side of the story.

Check it out in their official lyric video.

Hey Joe from Few Miles South is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can contact Few Miles South by email to get a copy of the track.