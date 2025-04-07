He’s Gone from Jaelee Roberts

Sharon White Skaggs, Cheryl White Jones, Jaelee Roberts, and Ricky Skaggs in the studio

Just in time for Easter, critically-acclaimed bluegrass vocalist Jaelee Roberts has a single that shares her strong Christian faith, and her love for bluegrass gospel music.

He’s Gone is a brand new song from a songwriter who was a recurring chart-topper during the previous decade, and someone who helped young Ms. Roberts prepare for a career that is just starting to reach its potential. Kelsi Harrigill, once part of the bluegrass supergroup Flatt Lonesome, was one of many folks who nurtured the talented singer while she was still in school.

Those of us of a certain age recall seeing Jaelee, daughter of Grascals mandolinist Danny Roberts and notable bluegrass publicist and artist rep Andrea Roberts, out at festivals and shows as a pre-teen, belting out songs at jam sessions which you could hear across a campground. With help from people like Kelsi, and others, Jaelee has learned to temper that vocal power and use it judiciously, as you can hear on this powerful song of faith.

Let’s let Jaelee explain how this one came to be, and came to be recorded for her next Mountain Home Music project; and how some bluegrass and country superstars dropped in to sing with her in the studio.

“As the songs were coming together for my new album, I was still in need of a gospel song to record, so I reached out to my very dear friend and mentor, Kelsi Harrigill, to see if she had written anything recently. She sent a few songs to me that I really liked, but none of them felt like ‘the one.’

However, a few days later, while she was vacuuming, she was inspired to write the song, He’s Gone, and I knew after the first listen that it was absolutely the one for me to record.

This gospel song tells the incredible story of how Jesus was crucified, buried, and rose again – ‘Praise God the tomb’s empty, He’s gone.’

I am so happy that I got to record this special song, and thrilled to be joined by amazing musicians: Ron Block (banjo), Stuart Duncan (fiddle), Cody Kilby (guitar), Andy Leftwich (mandolin), Justin Moses (dobro), and Byron House (bass/producer).

To top it off and make a dream come true, three very special people in my life came to the studio to sing with me — Sharon White Skaggs, Cheryl White Jones, and Ricky Skaggs — and I feel very blessed and honored to have their voices on He’s Gone.”

Have a listen…

He’s Gone is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.