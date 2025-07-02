He’s Country from Teddy Barneycastle

Teddy Barneycastle, superlative North Carolina bluegrass vocalist, has a new single on Huckleberry Records, He’s Country, which is a tribute to fathers and mentors everywhere.

We know Teddy from his genre-bending work as the leader of The Goodfellers, who recorded carefully-arranged bluegrass versions of pop and rock hits to great acclaim. But his new music has been mostly original and contemporary bluegrass.

He’s Country is a slow-moving number with a lonesome vibe, written by Jon Rutherford and Dustin Sonnier, which Teddy says he feels privileged to cut.

“My good friend, Jon Rutherford, wrote this song about his dad. I never had the opportunity to meet Jon’s father, but hearing this song helped me understand just who he was.

When I listen to He’s Country, I’m reminded of several great men who have impacted my life, and I’m honored I got to record this song.”

Helping out are some of Nashville’s finest: Pat Flynn on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Andy Leftwich on mandolin and fiddle, Dave Francis on bass, Scott Sanders on lap steel, and Billy Thomas on percussion. Heather Lawson and George Pendergrass share harmony vocals.

See if it doesn’t hit you like it did our Mr. Barneycastle.

He’s Country is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.