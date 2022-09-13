Here In The Country – new single from Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive

Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive have a new single from their just released album, the title track, Here in the Country.

The iconic banjo man leads a strong quartet of pickers and singers, and this new project is his first with this current lineup: Will Clark on mandolin and lead vocal, Clint Coker on guitar and vocals, Joe Hannabach on bass, and Baucom picking the ol’ five and adding harmonies. Cindy Baucom joins the group for one track, as does Samantha Snyder on fiddle.

Here in the Country comes to the Dukes from Jamie Dailey and Devin McGlamery, a smooth, mid-tempo grasser about what makes rural living so special. Gary Hultman is on reso-guitar for this number.

Have a listen…

Jamie Dailey also contributed the album’s cover photo, which he took on his property near Gainesboro, TN overlooking the the Cumberland River.

Here in the Country, both the single and the complete album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the music via AirPlay Direct. DJs and show hosts who prefer a physical CD are invited to contact Baucom by email.