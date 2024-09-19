Here I Go video from Yonder Mountain String Band

Yonder Mountain String Band has released a single, with accompanying music video, ahead of their upcoming Nowhere Next album, due in early November from Thirty Tigers.

This next project, their 11th, offers a special treat for long time for YMSB Kinfolk, with nine new songs written by the current band, along with a pair of previously unrecorded ones from their early days.

For this first single, we have Here I Go, which features founding members Adam Aijala on guitar, Dave Johnston on banjo, and Ben Kaufmann on bass, along with bandmates Nick Piccininni on mandolin and Coleman Smith on fiddle. Jerry Douglas adds reso-guitar.

Check it out in the video, which celebrates the band’s love for the ski slopes with footage of pro freeskier Chris Benchetler, captured by Flagship Films.

It’s intense…

Here I Go is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for Nowhere Next are likewise enabled, with the music available on November 8.