Herb Applin passes

Herb Applin, New England bluegrass pioneer from the 1960s, has died. He passed away quietly at Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehab in Chelmsford, MA on June 29, surrounded by his family. He was 86 years of age.

Born Henry Herbert Applin in Boston on April 10, 1938, he became involved in bluegrass shortly after starting to study violin in school. Known in bluegrass circles primarily as a mandolinist, he was a true multi-instrumentalist, also excelling on guitar and fiddle.

Herb was a member of the groundbreaking Massachusetts band The Berkshire Mountain Boys, alongside such northeastern luminaries as Joe Val, who was a close friend, Bea Lilly, Dick Bowden, and Paul Silvius. He appeared on their 1971 debut album, One Morning In May, on Rounder Records.

When Bill Keith and Jim Rooney recorded their seminal Livin’ on the Mountain album in 1963, Applin was on guitar.

He also performed regularly with Don Stover, and until fairly recently was a member of The Old Time Bluegrass Singers. His bandmate there, banjo player Dick Bowden, offered this remembrance of Herb’s importance to the New England bluegrass scene.

“Herb started as a fiddler, then adopted the Everett Lilly mandolin style, and also became a powerful rhythm guitar man. Herb’s tenor voice could only be described as ‘startling!’ Joe Val said Herb was a better tenor singer than himself.

He was also an early and enthusiastic fan of Norman Blake.

Herb was part of the large retinue of pickers and singers that rotated in and out of the Lilly Brothers’ circle of musical partners at various Boston venues. Herb often fiddled with the Lillys, and even took Everett’s mandolin part many times.

Everett Lilly nicknamed Herb ‘Jesse James,’ and remembered him by that name for over 50 years!”

Outside of music, Herb worked for many years as an Accounting Executive for Raytheon in Boston. He was also proud of his service in the Massachusetts National Guard.

He was named as a Bluegrass Pioneer by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum some years ago.

A graveside service is scheduled for August 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor, ME.

R.I.P., Herb Applin.