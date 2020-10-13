Her Love Moved You drops for Angie Lynn Carter

Georgia girl Angie Lynn Carter has been singing country and southern rock music for many years, but after recording a Gospel number last year, she has begun to dip her toe into bluegrass. Last year’s Little Church on the Hill generated a buzz among grassers, and so Carter is back with a second single this week.

Her Loved Moved You is an autobiographical song which Angie wrote, again with her guitarist Ryder Sanders. It’s a story of a special kind of love, which only a devoted mother can show.

“My new single Her Loved Moved You was an absolute labor of love. This song written as a tribute to my parents, who shared 58 years of love and devotion right up until my mom passed away two years ago. It’s a very moving song about true love, building a life together, raising two children, and loving each other through all of life’s ups and downs.

The phrase ‘it’s where my roots and wings came from’ was something my mom said to me years ago. She said ‘it’s a parent’s job to give their children strong roots, and then to give them wings to fly away.’ It was the perfect line for this song! I hope when you hear this song it brings you joy, peace and happiness!”

Here’s a little taste of the track.

Her Love Moved You is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.