Henry Burgess to Rick Faris Band

Singer, songwriter, and bandleader Rick Faris is continuing his bluegrass youth movement with the hiring of 17 year old mandolin wunderkind Henry Burgess, from Guthrie, OK, for his band.

Raised under the tutelage of his father, Greg Burgess, a fiddler with the Byron Berline Band, and Berline himself, who is young Henry’s namesake (Henry Byron Burgess), the teen mandolinist has quickly blossomed into a first rate player.

Faris, who likewise grew up in a bluegrass family environment, says that he can’t wait to watch his young charge develop professionally.

“We are delighted to welcome Henry Burgess to the band. His exceptional picking and passion for music are truly inspiring. We look forward to supporting his growth and witnessing his continued success in the world of bluegrass music.”

The job offer was extended earlier this year, and upon acceptance, Rick asked Burgess to make a short video he could use in introducing Henry to the bluegrass world. He readily complied.

Another heralded young picker, 18 year old Gibson Davis, was brought on by Faris last month, so Henry should feel right at home.

Rick’s label head, Stephen Mougin with Dark Shadow Recording, very much approves of these latest moves.

“I’m so happy to see Rick Faris rounding out his touring band with such fine young pickers! I can’t wait to see what he can cultivate in them, and they surely have a great mentor (musically and otherwise!).”

With Faris on guitar and Burgess on mandolin, the group is completed by Davis on banjo, and Rick’s brother, JimBob, on bass.

You can keep an eye on the Rick Faris Band’s touring schedule online for a chance to see this hot young band in person.