Henhouse Rumble video from The Earl Brothers

Robert Earl Davis, banjo picker and head honcho with bluegrass arch-traditionalists The Earl Brothers, just shared their latest video.

It’s for a new tune of Davis’ called Henhouse Rumble, another banjo tune for the barnyard tune collection. Bobby plays banjo and guitar, with William Foss on mandolin. For years we have admired how the Earl Brothers maintain a focus on the Stanley Brothers sound, recording new music from their home base near San Francisco. The primitive strains of original mountain music lives on!

Henhouse Rumble is available wherever you stream or download music online.