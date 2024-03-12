Henderson Hill – new video from Chris Jones

Mountain Home Music has a new single for Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, another from their current six-song EP, Pages In Your Hand.

This time out it’s one Chris wrote with Thomm Jutz called Henderson Hill, which is under a bit of pressure as the new radio single, as the two immediately preceding it from the EP (The Price of Falling and Pages In Your Hand) had gone to #1 on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.

Jones says that the song comes from his own family history, and a relative with a musical sensibility.

“The presence of my late banjo-playing Uncle Bob Henderson is felt on a couple of the songs on the EP: A letter he had written to my parents in the 1950s inspired the first two lines of Pages in Your Hand, and the song, Henderson Hill, is about his life and his love of the Finger Lakes region of New York State where he lived, told from his point of view.

Henderson Hill is a fictional place but based on Italy Hill in Yates County, NY.”

As always, support comes from Chris’s Night Drivers – Mark Stoffel on mandolin, Grace van’t Hof on banjo, and Nelson Williams on bass.

Have a listen in this music video Mountain Home prepared for the song.

Henderson Hill, and the full Pages In Your Hand EP, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find all the tracks via AirPlay Direct.