Help Doc & Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest be ready for July after hurricane damage

The good people who have been running the Doc & Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest since 1998 are asking the wider bluegrass and old time music community for help getting things ready for their 2025 event, scheduled for July in Sugar Grove, NC.

The site of the festival, the historic Cove Creek School, was badly damaged by the floodwaters following Hurricane Helene at the end of September 2024. Festival Chair Danny Platt tells us that they are working hard to get everything restored, but that uncertainties about insurance and county commitments, not to mention the difficulties of finding contractors with so much destruction across the region, leave them in need of some help.

This is another example of how hurricane damage along the Blue Ridge has hit the old time and bluegrass community especially hard, a population already dealing with a scarcity of resources.

Danny created this video to explain the position they are in, and plead their case for assistance.

The Cove Creek Preservation & Development organization is a 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, so all donations are tax deductible.

If you can help with a contribution of any size, visit the Doc & Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest fundraising page online.