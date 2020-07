Hello Sunshine drops for Merle Monroe

We mentioned last week how excited Merle Monroe was to get their new single out, Hello Sunshine, which drops today.

When lead vocalist Tim Raybon finished writing it, he and his partner, banjo man Daniel Grindstaff, rushed into the studio to get to recorded right away. They lassoed Trey Hensley to join them on the track, and his hybrid bluegrass/country guitar helped give this happy little number a Bakersfield vibe.

Raybon says that he knew right away that this song could send a bit of blue sky to a nation facing so many ills.

“Music has always brought us through troubling times in our country. It gives us hope. Our goal is to make you smile, brighten your day and make you want to say Hello Sunshine all day long.”

If you know Tim from his work with his brother, Marty Raybon, you’ll know that their voices are completely different. Marty’s is low and lonesome, while Tim’s is high and smooth. Their trio on this song really brings back the classic sound of Buck Owens and his Buckaroos.

Hello Sunshine is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.