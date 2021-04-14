Hello – new single from Nick Chandler & Delivered

615 Hideaway Records has released a debut single to radio from their second album with Nick Chandler & Delivered. It’s one called Hello, written by Jonathan Edwards, which will serve as the title track later this spring.

This is the first recording with the current edition of the group, with Chandler on mandolin and lead vocals, Will Eller on banjo, Hudson Bosworth on guitar, and newest member Gary Trivette on bass.

Nick says that he is fond of Edwards music, which often had elements of bluegrass to it, and thinks this one is a fine choice for the new record.

“I have always been drawn to songs written by Jonathan Edwards, and after hearing this tune I knew it would be perfect for us. I love the lyrics, and I knew that Gary and I could sing harmony through the whole song to really make it pop. We are putting a lot of thought and care into this new album and we thought it would be appropriate to name the whole project Hello. Not just because it’s the name of the first single, but because it’s a Hello from all of us. This being our third album we hope that our music will be introduced to more and more folks. We sure hope that everyone enjoys Hello as much as we enjoyed recording it.”

Have a listen in this music video set against fan photos submitted after Chandler requested that couples send in their favorites of them together.

Radio programmers can download the track now from AirPlay Direct.