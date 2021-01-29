Hello Granny from Daisy Caire

We’ve written on many occasions about the way the bluegrass world gets behind young talent, to help nurture their artistry and promote them to a wider audience. The music scene in California has an especially strong track record in this regard, helping to launch the careers of Chris Thile and Nickel Creek, and more recently, Molly Tuttle. All started as teen and pre-teen acts on the west coast, who received high level professional mentoring from other successful touring acts, plus a lot of ink (literal and virtual) from the California Bluegrass Association.

Today we are delighted to share the debut of what many expect to be the next big thing from the fertile ground of northern California. Just 16 years old, Daisy Caire has already made a name for herself as a flatpicking guitarist, vocalist, fiddler, and songwriter over the past few years. A product of the CBA’s Youth Program since she was six, Daisy played as part of her family’s group, the El Dorado Family Band, and on her own with both Rambling Minors and North Country Blue, both of which she co-founded.

Now she is preparing to release her debut solo project, Chasin’ After The Wind, on March 5, with an initial single dropping today. It’s one she wrote about her grandmother, which she described as covering her whole life to date with her granny.

“Most of the songs I write are inspired by my family, and Hello Granny falls into that category. Each of the verses describes an experience I shared with my grandmother as a small child, and the chorus describes recent experiences I share with her. I wanted to capture the depth of family relationships when I was writing, by mixing the nostalgia of the memories with the playfulness of the recent experiences. I was so happy with the lyrics and the feeling of the song that I included it on Chasin’ After the Wind.”

Caire’s album was produced by Laurie Lewis, who also plays bass on this track, with Kathy Barwick on reso-guitar, and Rainy Miatke on mandolin.

Hello Granny is available now as a single wherever you stream or download music online. Pre-orders for Chasin’ After the Wind are enabled at Daisy’s web site.