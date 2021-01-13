He’ll Change Your Life from Daniel Crabtree

Codel Records, in cooperation with Bell Buckle Media and Records, has released a new single for Daniel Crabtree from his upcoming project, The Way I See It.

Daniel got his start singing in church, and listening to the Grand Ole Opry on the radio as a young man. Before long he was writing and singing Gospel music, and fell in love with bluegrass when it first came across his radar.

For this latest single, we have one of his songs, He’ll Change Your Life, which was recorded with a bevy of Nashville superpickers. Scott Vestal tracked the sessions at his studio and played banjo, with Cody Kilby on guitar, Harry Clark on mandolin, Patrick McAvinue on fiddle, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, and Evan Winsor on bass.

Crabtree says that he has always been attracted by the sound of traditional country, and wants to make sure that it’s always a part of his music.

“From the time I was a young man, I was always steeped in the old ways and loved the songs from the early Bristol recording sessions — where Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family were discovered — and the Grand Ole Opry stars I listened to on Friday and Saturday nights. Those old sounds are embedded deep in my soul. The Gospel songs were always an integral part of the sounds that I loved.

When I wrote this song, I tried to recreate how they used to sound. I primarily focused on the idea of brother duets: The Monroe Brothers, The Delmore Brothers, The Louvin Brothers. In this case, with Donna Ulisse singing the tenor part, it is a brother-sister duet.”

You can find He’ll Change Your Life wherever you stream or download music online. It is available to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.