Heavy As A Stone in Her Heart from Jaelee Roberts

Jaelee Roberts, the current IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year, has released a single for Mountain Home Music, written by the finest songwriting team we have seen for some time in bluegrass music. A great song, sung by a fine singer… what more could you want?

Heavy As A Stone in Her Heart comes from Tim Stafford and the late Steve Gulley, a very brief piece that carries a bleak emotional payload. They wrote it for two guitars, and Roberts keeps a simple arrangement, which serves the song well.

Stafford says that he is delighted with the result.

“I’m so glad that Jaelee Roberts is releasing Heavy As A Stone in Her Heart! Steve Gulley and I wrote this song back in 2007, and I know Steve would be absolutely thrilled at the news, and to hear the song done so beautifully. Jaelee is a special talent, and I can’t think of anyone who could have done a better job with this song.”

And Jaelee feels quite thankful she got to record it.

“The first time I heard the demo, I was absolutely floored by the lyrics, melody, and raw emotion, and I knew without a doubt that I had to record it. Slow, sad songs that tell a story always speak to me most, and this one absolutely stole my heart and broke it, too.

Heavy as a Stone in Her Heart is extra special to me, because it was written by two of my favorite songwriters and singers, who are also my mentors — Tim Stafford and Steve Gulley. I have looked up to Tim and Steve my entire life, and I feel so grateful that this song made its way to me!

I so wish that Steve was still here with us, but I know he’s listening from Heaven. This song is dedicated to him and his musical legacy.”

Cody Kilby and Ron Block provide the guitars, with subtle backing from Andy Leftwich on mandolin, Byron House on bass, and John Gardner on drums.

This one hits hard.

Heavy As A Stone in Her Heart is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.